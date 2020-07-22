POLITICS

Trump Mocked For Claiming He's Done More For Black Americans Than Lincoln

One Twitter user agreed that the president has united Black voters like no other president but added that "it’s against him."

President Donald Trump set himself up for ridicule on Wednesday when he suggested he has “done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

The president made the dubious claim after a reporter asked for his reaction to Joe Biden calling him “America’s first racist president.”﻿

 

Since the record of Trump’s antipathy toward Black Americans goes back decades, many people were skeptical that he was the freedom fighter he was claiming to be.

