Trump Blames Rain For His Comment About Airports In The Revolutionary War

President Donald Trump gave a nonsensical answer to a question about his nonsensical comments during his July 4 speech in which he claimed Revolutionary War soldiers “took over airports.”

“Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do,” Trump said in his remarks at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. “And at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, had nothing but victory. When dawn came, the star-spangled banner waved defiant.”

Y’all, Y’ALL, he said our army took over the airports during the....



Wait for it.....



Revolutionary War 😐pic.twitter.com/vt6A8A9mh4 — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) July 5, 2019

When asked on Friday about the glaring mistake, Trump blamed the rain for supposedly knocking out the teleprompter that he was reading from.

“When you’re standing in front of millions and millions of people on television, and I don’t know what the final count was, but that went all the way back to the Washington Monument,” he told reporters on the White House lawn. “And I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter, but I knew the speech very well, so I was able to do it without a teleprompter.”

It remains unclear why, if the president knew his prepared speech “very well,” he said there were airports during the Revolutionary War.