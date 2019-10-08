Witness In Trump-Ukraine Scandal Ordered Not To Appear Before Congress

The State Department blocked a top U.S. diplomat from giving a scheduled deposition Tuesday before a House panel conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is a witness to Trump’s efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

Sondland is “profoundly disappointed” that he won’t be able to testify Tuesday and hopes the issues raised by the State Department will be resolved promptly, his attorney Robert Luskin said.

“Ambassador Sondland believes strongly that he acted at all times in the best interest of the United States, and he stands ready to answer the Committee’s questions fully and truthfully,” Luskin said in a statement.

The Trump administration’s directive came just hours before Sondland was scheduled to meet for a closed-door session with staff of three Democratic-led House committees.

In his diplomatic role, Sondland helped Ukraine “navigate” Trump’s demands for investigations into Biden and a debunked conspiracy theory regarding the 2016 cyberattack against the Democratic National Committee, according to a whistleblower complaint filed in August by a U.S. intelligence official.

That complaint, which accused Trump of seeking foreign assistance in helping his reelection campaign and potentially using military aid to Ukraine as leverage, has become the center of an impeachment inquiry into Trump launched last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.