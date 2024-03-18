Social Media Mocks Trump After He Can't Post $464M Bond

Donald Trump caused quite a stir on social media Monday when his team told court officials that raising $464 million so he can appeal his civil fraud conviction is “a practical impossibility.”
The former president hasn’t commented on his inability to pay the bond, but the reaction on social media was mostly shock, snark and plenty of good old schadenfreude.
Many of those commenting noted that Trump’s statement to a New York state court basically revealed that he may not be as flush as he’s claimed to be.
You can get a taste of the taunting below.
Can we get a collective "womp womp?"
If you can’t secure a $464M bond, not only are you not a billionaire, you have no billionaire friends, and no bank will touch you because you’re bad at business.— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 18, 2024
Donald is broke, inept, and friendless.
What kind of billionaire can’t scrape together half a billion dollars?! LOSER— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) March 18, 2024
Trump has been unable to get bond for $464 million judgment, his lawyers say.
If you don't want to pay the fine, then don't do the crime. No one says he hast to get a bond. He could just put up the cash or collateral himself.
🚨 #BREAKINGNEWS Thirty Insurance companies refused to put up 464 million dollar bond for Donald Trump. That is correct. Donald Trump negotiated with 30 companies and each and everyone of them denied him.— Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) March 18, 2024
The big reason this is needing attention. As a national security risk we…
SO TRUMP COULDN’T GET A BOND TO SECURE THE $464 MILLION FRAUD JUDGMENT AGAINST HIM AND THE FULL AMOUNT IS DUE NEXT WEEK SO THE NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL IS GOING TO START SEIZING HIS BUILDINGS TO GET THE MONEY HE OWES AND TRUMP IS SO SCREWED. pic.twitter.com/1xgwiCvsV2— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 18, 2024
I was told Trump was a billionaire and that's why he should be president.— Shelton Bumgarner (sheltgarner.bsky.social) (@sheltgarner) March 18, 2024
If I were truly a billionaire and was ordered to pay a $464M dollar bond I would simply write the check. 🤔🤔— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) March 18, 2024
Trumpty Dumpty wanted to build a wall— Frank James - Tweeterer (@Frank_TIHZHO) March 18, 2024
Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall
And all of his GOP and MAGA
Couldn't put Trumpty back together again
Trump is unable to make $464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Good News Monday; Trump can't post a $464M bond to appeal the New York fraud case, lawyers say & I’m laughing my fucking ass off! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XP4bAvF95D— ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 (@LePapillonBlu2) March 18, 2024
Waiting for MAGAts' excuses as to why Trump can't come up the $464M bond.— ꧁⚗️🗯️༺HrhOrchid༻🗯️⚗️꧂ (@HrhOrchid) March 18, 2024
When your lies catch up with you in the middle of your presidential campaign. #Karma
When your lies catch up with you in the middle of your presidential campaign. #Karma
Dementia Donald doesn’t have the financial means to pay his $464M bond. So MAGATs, it’s time for you all to clean out your bank account, 401ks, and sell your trailer homes and bungalows for you cult leader. Do it, the leader needs you, he has done so much for you. pic.twitter.com/wdANq6V13U— Mrs. Tee Wiz 👑 (@MsTeeWiz) March 18, 2024
#Wtpblue #DemVoice1— JustVent (@JustVent6) March 18, 2024
Is anyone surprised his Gold Shoes didn’t come through!?
Donald Trump, The “Billionaire” says he is unable to post the $464M+ bond needed to stay his NY civil fraud judgment!!!#TheMAGAStupidians didn’t donate enough!
So let me get that straight. A man that is well known for not paying his bills (lol billionaire my ass) isn’t able to find a company that is willing to lend him almost half a billion?— Atogrim von Draken (@SiriusDrakeCGBI) March 18, 2024
Whowuddahavethought! pic.twitter.com/snKvXMqO6X
