Social Media Mocks Trump After He Can't Post $464M Bond

"Can we get a collective 'womp womp?'" one user of X asked.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump caused quite a stir on social media Monday when his team told court officials that raising $464 million so he can appeal his civil fraud conviction is “a practical impossibility.”

The former president hasn’t commented on his inability to pay the bond, but the reaction on social media was mostly shock, snark and plenty of good old schadenfreude.

Many of those commenting noted that Trump’s statement to a New York state court basically revealed that he may not be as flush as he’s claimed to be.

You can get a taste of the taunting below.

