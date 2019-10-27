Trump Greeted With 'Lock Him Up' Chants And Boos At World Series

President Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos, some cheers and a “Lock him up!” chant during Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros Sunday night.
The president showed up shortly after the first inning, and was announced to the crowd on the scoreboard during Nationals Park’s salute to veterans, prompting loud boos:
As the fourth inning began, the crowd initiated a “Lock him up!” chant, a throwback to Trump’s campaign trail chant directed at Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Some cheers were also audible:
Humanitarian chef and outspoken Trump critic José Andrés threw the ceremonial first pitch, drawing rousing applause from fans. There was some chatter over the announcement that he would throw the first pitch instead of the president, who had announced he would arrive to the game late to reduce interference with fans arriving to the stadium.
Wall Street Journal White House reporter Michael Bender noted the difference in decibels between the anti-Trump chants and the applause for Andrés:
First lady Melania Trump and a number of GOP politicians joined the president in the Washington Suite, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).