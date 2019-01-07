Trump's Upcoming Border Visit Inspires Lots Of Snark From Twitter Users

President Donald Trump is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday to promote his proposed border wall.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the visit Monday on Twitter:
Details may be announced later, but the snark from Twitter users started immediately.
Of course, people had questions. Lots of questions.
Some brought up false or misleading information from the Trump administration about the security threat posed by people crossing the border.
Others hoped the media might cover the visit with the proper perspective.
But one person was pretty sure what was really going to happen during the visit.
