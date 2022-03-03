It’s Official: Trump’s ‘Impenetrable’ Border Wall Was An Expensive Failure

Former President Donald Trump promised his supporters an “impenetrable” border wall between the United States and Mexico. Instead, the $15 billion wall was reportedly breached thousands of times in the areas where it was completed, and the smugglers who cut through it were able to do so with cheap power tools available in retail stores.

According to The Washington Post, unpublished data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection obtained via the Freedom of Information Act found that Mexican smugglers cut through the wall 3,272 times over three years. In some cases, they replaced the areas they cut with a tinted putty, essentially creating their own secret passages.

“You have to look really closely to see it,” one source told the newspaper.

A new report found that former President Donald Trump's border wall was breached thousands of times with "inexpensive power tools." Mandel Ngan via Getty Images

The incidents cited by the Post referred to cases where the wall had been cut, but it was also breached in other ways. One report last year found some smugglers were building effective ladders with about $5 worth of material. In another famous case, a stiff wind knocked over a segment in 2020.

Trump repeatedly vowed to not only build a “big beautiful wall” across the southern border, but that Mexico would pay for it.

Mexico did not pay for it. U.S. taxpayers did.

