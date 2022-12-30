Befuddled Trump Can't Figure Out How Global Warming Is A Thing If Buffalo Is Freezing

Former President Donald Trump yet again on Thursday completely dismissed global warming as a problem — because it’s been freezing in Buffalo, New York.

“What happened to global warming?” Trump asked dismissively on Truth Social in response to a story about the frozen homes in Buffalo and the city’s deadly blizzard conditions.

Advertisement

Trump, as always, confused climate trends with the weather and apparently views low temperatures in Buffalo (weather) as totally negating decades of an increasingly warming Earth (via climate) amid spiking carbon dioxide triggered by the use of fossil fuels. But scientists say that deadly storm surges and other extreme weather, like in Buffalo that has killed dozens of people, are more evidence of damage wreaked by climate change.

Earth’s five hottest years on record (since 1880) have occurred since 2015. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned world leaders at a climate summit in Egypt last month that humanity must choose between working together against global warming or “collective suicide.”

Trump consistently appears to be completely befuddled by the Earth’s increasing warmth. He has insisted the planet’s temperatures “go up, and they go down” with no clear reason.

Advertisement

“In my opinion, you have a thing called weather,” Trump explained earlier this year on Fox Business when he was asked if “human activity” — such as the burning of fossil fuels — is responsible for climate change.

If “you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK?” he added. “And then they go global warming, and then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and it’s many different things ... the climate’s always been changing.”

VARNEY: Is the climate changing because of human activity?



TRUMP: In my opinion you have a thing called weather, and you go up and you go down. If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. pic.twitter.com/Ef95mIvb2w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2022

Trump also accused President Joe Biden in the interview of perpetrating a climate change “hoax” to avoid increasing oil production.

Trump laughed during his campaign for the 2020 election that a rise in sea levels as the polar ice caps melt will result in “more beachfront property.”