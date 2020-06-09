Trump Floats Conspiracy That 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protester Pushed By Police Was 'A Set Up'

Trump’s tweet appears to reference a report that aired on OANN, a right-wing network that routinely disseminates conspiracy theories.

A widely circulated video on Thursday showed police shoving Gugino, who had been participating in a peaceful protest over the police killing of George Floyd. The video shows Gugino falling backward, hitting his head and bleeding from the ear. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Two officers were later suspended without pay and charged with second-degree assault.