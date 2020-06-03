Trump Brutally Mocked For Saying He Went To Bunker Just To Inspect It

A lot of Twitter users apparently think President Donald Trump’s explanation for his Friday bunker visit was, well, bunk.

The Secret Service rushed the president and his family to an underground bunker during anti-racist protests in Washington, D.C., last Friday night.

Although the Trump family was reportedly rattled by the incident, the president offered a different spin to Brian Kilmeade during a Fox News Radio interview on Wednesday.

“I was there for a tiny little short period of time,” Trump said, adding that “it was much more for an inspection.”

The president claimed that he’s visited the bunker two or three times “all for inspection.” He added, “Someday you may need it. ... I went down, I looked at it.”

But many Twitter users were skeptical of Trump’s excuse, especially considering the timing.

....at like, 11:00 pm. As one does. Yep.



Does he not realize that this makes him look so much weaker than a bunker ever would? — Lanaaaaa (@LAnatra_) June 3, 2020

Civil rights protesters show up at the White House fence.



Trump: “Unrelated to this situation, I heard there’s a bunker here. Let’s take some executive time to go tour it, like right now, right now, right now now now now! Go! Run! Every man for yourself! Forget Eric!” — Mike Dorsey 😷 (@DorseyFilm) June 3, 2020

He’s had 3.5 years and decides at that moment to kill the lights and sneak down to the bunker to check it out?



Just because Donald’s that stupid doesn’t mean the General public is. This is embarrassing even for Fox. — Batman Barr Labels Us Terrorists - (fan) (@DarkMoneyDt) June 3, 2020

sure it was for "inspection" Trump can't think on his feet. Wouldn't it be far better to tell the truth that Secret Service told him he must do this? Instead he makes up stupid lies. — Barbara Tepper (@softlikewater) June 3, 2020

"Lots of angry people outside...maybe I'll just mosey on down to the bunker and make sure we have enough gummy bears and diet coke for the apocalypse." — Coconut Actual (@VirtualMittens) June 3, 2020

Many people used analogies to illustrate why the bunker explanation just might be what is colloquially called “B.S.”

Just as people used to read Playboy for the articles, and dogs on July 4th aren't hiding under the bed because of fireworks, but because they thought they definitely heard a rabbit under there. https://t.co/1qr3fw6JUt — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) June 3, 2020

Like that time my husband and his buddies went to a strip club, they were only there for an inspection. #BunkerTrump https://t.co/agw3YguJJj — Iva Rogers (@IvaARogers) June 3, 2020

LOL Yeah, he just wanted to check out the art work. https://t.co/C3EPxSQP5c — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 3, 2020

Next time your spouse catches you cheating, you can just say:



"I may have been between someone else's legs, but it was 'more for an inspection' and 'I was there for a tiny, short little period of time.'" — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) June 3, 2020

Other people suggested the president may want to figure out his priorities.

Dear Donald, @realDonaldTrump



“Inspecting” the bunker is below your pay grade.



“Inspecting” the burned-out toilet facility in Lafayette Park is below Secretary @EsperDoD ‘s pay grade.



If those of you with stewardship of our government have nothing better to do, RESIGN. — mollyswordmcdonough 🏡 (@mollysmcdonough) June 3, 2020

Right, because bunker inspection was at the top of his to-do list during a global pandemic and civil unrest. https://t.co/jSgOpnfErc — Eric Conrad would like you to back up a few feet (@EricConradFL) June 3, 2020

Some people had nagging questions.

Why would he need to inspect it? What expertise does he have in "bunker knowing?" — Beth Hansen (@Erdos_4) June 3, 2020

I'm sure he does all his own bunker inspections. Inspecting it for what? Bunkeriness? Hideability? — Adam Barone (@APBarone) June 3, 2020

If it remains unused why does it need so many inspections? 🤔 — Abolish the GOP (@RageInNY) June 3, 2020

One person did suggest we show empathy for the individual most likely to be affected by this incident in the long term.

And now some poor White House staffer has to forge an inspection record. https://t.co/35Kn1R2uE4 — Norm Wilner (@normwilner) June 3, 2020