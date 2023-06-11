Trump Checks Crowd Over 'Crazy' Ovation: You 'Didn't Know' About This 5 Years Ago

Former President Donald Trump remarked on his crowd’s “crazy” response to something he claimed they once had no clue about during remarks in North Carolina.
Trump, in one of his first public speeches since his federal indictment, told the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro that – if he were elected in 2024 – he would “immediately sign a new executive order” to take federal funding away from schools that bring critical race theory and “transgender insanity” to children.
The former president paused as the audience’s cheers picked up and eventually broke out into a standing ovation.
“It’s amazing how strongly people feel about that. You see I’m talking about cutting taxes, people go like that,” said Trump as he mimicked a golf clap.
“I talk about transgender, everyone goes crazy. Who would have thought? Five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell it was.”
Twitter users claimed the clip showed Trump summarizing “the insanity of his movement” as they mocked the crowd for their reaction to his remarks.