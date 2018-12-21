Trump Campaign Aide Appears To Scold The Late Senator John McCain For His Silence

Donald Trump campaign aide Katrina Pierson appeared to slam the late Sen. John McCain in a tweet on Thursday for failing to answer questions on the Christopher Steele dossier concerning Trump and Russia. McCain died Aug. 25.

Pierson, who describes herself as a “senior adviser” for Trump’s 2020 campaign and who worked on his 2016 campaign, tweeted that McCain “Still Refuses to Answer Questions About His Role” concerning the dossier, which was compiled by the former British spy and included unverified accusations. Trump supporters insist the dossier is the only reason an investigation was launched into Trump’s connections with Russia.

Pierson’s tweet included a link to one of her 2017 blog posts and its headline.

Since everyone is just now realizing his staffers role in the #RussiaHoax We have been asking questions! John McCain Still Refuses to Answer Questions About His Role in the Dossier https://t.co/acsVdH1GTq — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) December 21, 2018

Twitter let Pierson have it.

Next George H. W will be avoiding you!! There is no bottom to this conspiracy. 😂😂😂😂 — Smocking gun ☄ (@hhowe83) December 21, 2018

This is such important work, I implore you to dedicate yourself to nothing else until you finally get an answer from him. — Daniel “Prancer” Summers (@WFKARS) December 21, 2018

Hold your breath until he responds. — Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) December 21, 2018

Oh, honey. You’re not good at this. — Verity Pace (@VerityPace) December 21, 2018

in fairness he has a very good excuse — Ross McIntire (@merovingians) December 21, 2018

Pierson: unafraid to ask the tough questions. — 🅜🅞🅛🅐🅢🅢🅔🅢 🅑🅞🅨 🌹 (@MolassesBoy) December 21, 2018

What is wrong with you? — AlphaChick♿️ (@LynneGarrison) December 21, 2018

You should ask Abe Lincoln or Harry Truman, maybe they know something about it. — Forgot to Forget (@Forgot2Forget) December 21, 2018

Is your Ouija board not working? — Pietro Paparella (@PietroPaparella) December 21, 2018

John McCain passed away. You probably thought that was fake news. — Raul Martinez (@RaulMartinez724) December 21, 2018

Pierson in turn blasted comments by the “looney left” and tweeted, “You guys are so dumb!” She insisted that her tweet refers to McCain “staffers” — and not the late senator.

She was apparently attempting to make a point about a judge’s ruling Wednesday striking down a defamation suit against BuzzFeed, which printed the dossier. According to the judge’s ruling, BuzzFeed obtained copies of information in the dossier from David Kramer, who was a director at the McCain Institute for International Leadership.

