Shrill Trump Campaign Demands Donations Or Antifa Will 'Attack Your Homes'

President Donald Trump’s campaign warned in a wild, over-the-top text to voters Saturday that antifa will “attack your homes” unless they send money to help Trump win the election.

That message was fired off just days after it was revealed in journalist Bob’s Woodward’s book “Rage” that Trump lied about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak because he claimed he “didn’t want to create a panic.” He told Sean Hannity earlier this week: “I can’t be jumping up and down and scaring people.”

That message was jarringly out of sync with the Trump campaign warning. It warned: “ANTIFA ALERT: They’ll attack your homes if Joe’s elected. Pres Trump needs you to become a Diamond Club Member. Your name is MISSING. Donate.”

Tonight in Trump campaign texts pic.twitter.com/D1WuOtWaG8 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 12, 2020

The warning is pure fantasy. There is absolutely no evidence that such an attack will occur. (In fact, according to the Department of Homeland Security, the biggest domestic terror threat in the U.S. is from white supremacists.)

Twitter critics quipped repeatedly: “Don’t panic!”

Maintaining calm. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 13, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!