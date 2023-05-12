What's Hot

If These 20 Problem-Solving Products Look Familiar, It's Because They Were All On 'Shark Tank'

Rep. Maxine Waters: Being Hungry And Homeless Shouldn’t Be A Death Sentence

Real Parents Told Us How They Display (And Store) Their Kids’ Artwork

On Mother's Day, These People Are Celebrating Their 'Chosen Moms'

If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

The 5 Best Multipurpose Cooking Pans That'll Save Space In Your Kitchen

Do Over-The-Counter Varicose Vein Treatments Actually Work? Experts Weigh In

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Set To Honor Late Father With 'Fast X' Cameo

NFL Team Hilariously Reveals Schedule Via People Who Barely Know Football

Trump Ally Nigel Farage Strips On Live TV To Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy'

Stunning Mosaic Of Baby Star Clusters Created From 1 Million Telescope Shots

George Santos Signs Deal To Avoid Prosecution In Brazil Over Bad Checks

PoliticsDonald TrumpCNN

Donald Trump Campaign Taunts CNN Over His Lie-Soaked Town Hall With A T-Shirt

The former president's 2024 team promoted the shirt mocking CNN over the televised event that critics slammed as a "disaster."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is hawking a t-shirt for a minimum $47 donation in a bid to cash in on the former president’s controversial, falsehood-filled town hall on CNN.

The network received fierce criticism for allowing Trump to spew his lies on live television Wednesday in front of a supportive studio audience, with critics calling it a “disaster” and “shameful.”

The Trump campaign on Thursday gloated with the promotion of the shirt ― which features a picture of Trump wearing shades above the caption: “This Is TNN” ― on WinRed, the GOP fundraising platform.

“CNN was hoping to destroy President on live TV, but our favorite President took command of the town hall and emerged victorious,” the campaign wrote on the website.

It added: “President Trump’s CNN town hall was so masterful that many are now saying CNN should be renamed TNN ― the Trump News Network.”

Proceeds will go to the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which the website notes is “a joint fundraising committee on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. and Save America.”

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close