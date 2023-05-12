Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is hawking a t-shirt for a minimum $47 donation in a bid to cash in on the former president’s controversial, falsehood-filled town hall on CNN.

The network received fierce criticism for allowing Trump to spew his lies on live television Wednesday in front of a supportive studio audience, with critics calling it a “disaster” and “shameful.”

The Trump campaign on Thursday gloated with the promotion of the shirt ― which features a picture of Trump wearing shades above the caption: “This Is TNN” ― on WinRed, the GOP fundraising platform.

President Trump’s CNN town hall was so masterful that many are now saying CNN should be renamed TNN – the Trump News Network.



“CNN was hoping to destroy President on live TV, but our favorite President took command of the town hall and emerged victorious,” the campaign wrote on the website.

It added: “President Trump’s CNN town hall was so masterful that many are now saying CNN should be renamed TNN ― the Trump News Network.”

