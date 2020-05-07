Trump Campaign Calls Itself The Death Star Because Of Course It Does

If a planet-destroying death machine doesn’t inspire confidence in the American people, what will, right?
On Thursday, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale caused a great disturbance in the Force by tweeting about the president’s “juggernaut” of a reelection bid, calling the campaign the “Death Star.”
“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time,” he wrote in the tweet.
A follow-up tweet elaborated: “I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win!”
Actually, the media ― specifically, The Atlantic ― was just quoting a Republican strategist, according to Newsweek’s Andrew Feinberg.
For those who are unaware of the Death Star, it’s the ginormous space station designed by the evil Empire in the “Star Wars” movies. Oh, but that’s not all! Each iteration of the weapon comes complete with its very own planet-destroying laser!
It’s also notable that the Death Star gets blown up in the end, which Twitter was quick to remind Team Trump.
But you can’t be too surprised by the Trump campaign’s Death Star comparison. After all, they also trademarked a slogan from a horror movie, so if anything they’re just really staying on brand.