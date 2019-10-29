'Hocus Pocus' Creator Shreds Trump's Poster Parody: 'Leave Our Witches Alone'

President Donald Trump’s campaign team is hawking what appears to be a ripoff version of the iconic “Hocus Pocus” poster.
And one of the movie’s creators is not happy, reported ET Canada.
“I am disgusted by this putrid act of evasion,” tweeted Mick Garris, a screenwriter on the 1993 fantasy comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
“This is the worst president in our history, and I object in every way his attempt to co-opt, no matter how poorly, our creation,” continued Garris. “Leave our witches alone, oh Evil One.”
Trump’s campaign promoted the $24 fine art print on Twitter Monday.
It appears to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) as the witches attempting to attack Trump, who is seen flying over Washington with an American flag.
“HOAXUS POCUS!” reads the description of the poster on Trump’s website.
“The Greatest Witch Hunt in the history of the USA continues,” it adds. “The only people scared this Halloween are Shifty Schiff, Nervous Nancy and Democrat Hack Jerry Nadler about their chances in 2020!” The design is also available on a t-shirt.
However, despite the spooky theme, “the item is not guaranteed for delivery by Halloween,” it states.