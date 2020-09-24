Trump Campaign Amplifies Video Falsely Claiming Biden Used Teleprompter In Interview

In actuality, Biden was not reading off of a teleprompter. Instead, the Democratic candidate was engaged in an interview with Noticias Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart. The interview was arranged in a fashion where a screen had been set up to Biden’s left, displaying prerecorded footage of Telemundo viewers asking questions.

The version of the clip spread by Trump campaigners does not show that Biden was responding to a question in Spanish from a woman on his deportation policy. After the screen showing the woman went black, Biden said “I lost that lady” — not “I lost that line” — and Díaz-Balart explained that the pair could talk directly on the matter.

An explanation of the complete exchange was tweeted out by the Noticias Telemundo account shortly after the excised clip went viral.