Trump Campaign's 'Desperate' Email Attack On Kamala Harris Mocked On Twitter

President Donald Trump’s campaign sent out an eyebrow-raising email on Wednesday attacking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who was just selected by former Vice President Joe Biden to be his running mate.
The message, which quoted the president, was mocked on social media for sounding more like an elementary school playground insult than a communication from a presidential campaign.
The subject line was “Kamala is HORRIBLE” and calls her “the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful,” among other things.
“I cannot believe Joe Biden would pick her as his running mate,” the message continued.
Many of Trump’s critics on Twitter couldn’t believe it was a real campaign communication:
