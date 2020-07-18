Gun-Brandishing St. Louis Couple Star In Trump Campaign Video

Trump is attempting to make the couple folk heroes, and has threatened to take action if they are charged with any crime.

Kim Gardner, the circuit attorney for St. Louis County, accused Trump of playing politics by “spreading misinformation and distorting the truth.”

Though she hasn’t yet decided whether to charge the McCloskeys with a crime, Gardner warned: “We will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported last week that the McCloskeys have a reputation as obnoxious neighbors who have “nearly constantly sued other people and ordered people off their property.”

They have sued neighbors for making changes to their gravel road, sued a former employer for wrongful termination, sued others for defamation, and asserted “squatters’ rights” on common neighborhood property, according to the newspaper. The common property was apparently part of the land they claimed to be guarding with their guns from an “angry mob.” Mark McCloskey said in an affidavit last year that he had once challenged a neighbor cutting through that property “at gunpoint.”