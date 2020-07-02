Trump Campaign Manager's Fundraising Boast Backfires

Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, boasted Thursday on Twitter about raising $947 million so far for the president’s reelection bid:

💥💥💥



HUGE fundraising for @realDonaldTrump in June!



🔥Record $131M - eclipsing any single month in 2016



🔥Record $266M in Q2



🔥$295M cash on hand



🔥$947M total raised



Americans voting with their wallets, supporting the President.https://t.co/l4xr9yhtEK — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 1, 2020

Parscale ― who has reportedly faced increasing pressure from Trump following a disastrous rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month ― also bragged that the campaign had $295 million in cash on hand.

The revelation prompted many Twitter users to rhetorically ask what the $652 million difference has been spent on, given that Trump continues to fall further behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national polls.

Some tweeters noted that top Trump campaign officials have reportedly raked in millions of dollars for their work. Parscale’s companies alone have been paid $38.9 million by the campaign, according to a HuffPost analysis. Other Twitter users highlighted how Biden, whose campaign had $82 million in the bank at the end of May, has now out-fundraised Trump for two months straight.

The Trump campaign addressed some of its spending in a fundraising announcement on its website, revealing that it was “investing unprecedented sums into powering the largest field program and data operation in Party history.” The campaign said it has also hired 300 more field staffers.

That did nothing to stop the snark on Twitter, though:

Take a closer look at these numbers.



Using Parscale’s figures, the Trump Campaign:



- raised $681 million before Q2

- had already spent $652 mil of it



That’s insane. They’re burning huge bonfires of money *and* falling further behind. pic.twitter.com/QM62howSiJ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020

You've already spent well over half of what you've raised & Trump only continues to fall further in the polls… https://t.co/JsHjZ0BRtv — William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) July 2, 2020

So for those scoring at home, that means the Trump campaign has already spent a mind-boggling $650 million on...something or other. And they're down by 10 points.



Something tells me a lot of consultants have gotten themselves new BMWs. Grifters all the way down. https://t.co/hZ5GZomplI — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 2, 2020

sir, hire me and this is my solemn promise to you: I will spend just as much money and you will lose the election just as embarrassingly but I will do it for half of whatever you are paying brad parscale. you’d be a fool not to take me up on this deal. @realDonaldTrump — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 2, 2020

You’ve spent $700MM and he’s still 10 points down? Maybe just light the money on fire instead https://t.co/7CsK9rqVq1 — Paul Musgrave🍕 (@profmusgrave) July 2, 2020

So you’ve spent $652 million to fall 10+ points down nationally and be down in almost every swing state?



Wow! https://t.co/qyqAeHSjis — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) July 1, 2020

They have spent $652 million:

1) while having no primary

2) registering none of the voters they claim will show up for Trump

3) building a campaign dependent on holding snake-oil revival rallies that can’t happen in a pandemic & whixh depends on massive ad spending to prop it up https://t.co/6qsD9nZVIp — Eric Jotkoff (@Eric_Jotkoff) July 2, 2020

The Trump campaign has spent a mind blowing $652 million already, including $100M in June alone, and it finds itself in the worst position of any presidential incumbent seeking re-election in modern history. — 🥁 Brian R. Hester 🥁 (@brianrhester) July 2, 2020

Realise that the Trump campaign spent already 652,000,000 https://t.co/40qjgYcqCn — Zalman Gelbman (@ZalmanGelbman) July 2, 2020

