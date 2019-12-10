Trump Campaign Compares President To Marvel Supervillain — On Purpose?

It looks like the Trump campaign has truly snapped this time ― by embracing “Avengers” villain Thanos.

On Tuesday, the campaign responded to the news of House Democrats filing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump by tweeting out a short video of the president dressed up like Thanos — complete with glove capable of destroying half of everything with one snap.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Although the campaign probably assumed the tweet would both rally fans and own the libs, many Twitter users pointed out there were some problems with it.

Y'all realize that Thanos loses? He wipes out half the universe's population before the Avengers can defeat him and reverse the snap, and you think that he's the good guy?



Good grief. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 10, 2019

So... Pelosi is... Iron Man? Not sure you thought this one through. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 10, 2019

It’s good the president identifies with the character that commits-

*check notes*

universal genocide — Wenzler Powers (@WenzlerPowers) December 10, 2019

You've made Trump a supervillain and depicted him in the scene where his plan to kill everyone in the universe falls apart due to his arrogance and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/2B7KdvI7Y8 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2019

Wiping out half of the population has been the party platform since the day the dotard came down the escalator — John Gallagher (@irishkurs) December 10, 2019

One Twitter user had one lingering question for the campaign.

LMAO y’all didn’t see the end of that movie, did y’all? — Donovan C. (@cxcope) December 10, 2019

This isn’t the first time the president has tried to rally fans using pop culture.

Last year, he tweeted a meme that said “Sanctions are coming,” a play on the “Game of Thrones” tagline “Winter is coming.”

In April, he posted a two-minute dramatic trailer-like video using music from the 2012 film “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Twitter removed the video after Warner Bros. filed a copyright infringement complaint for “unauthorized” use of music from the film.