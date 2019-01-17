Trump Cancels White House Trip To Davos, Citing Government Shutdown

The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump’s delegation no longer plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The decision was made “out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, referring to the partial government shutdown that’s in its fourth week.

Trump announced earlier this month that he would not personally attend the conference, as he did last year, but senior administration officials said at the time that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was still likely to lead a U.S. delegation to the forum starting Jan. 22.

The announcement comes hours after Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that he was canceling her delegation trip overseas amid their scuffle over postponing his State of the Union address. In response to Pelosi’s request that Trump delay his address because of shutdown-linked security concerns, Trump replied in an apparent retaliation that he was canceling her trip to Brussels and Afghanistan, scheduled to begin that day.

Pelosi’s team said the trip was intended to “affirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the NATO alliance” and gather intelligence from those on the front lines.

Her chief of staff, Drew Hammill, noted that both Trump and a congressional delegation led by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) had both traveled to Iraq during the shutdown.

This article has been updated with details about the shutdown-related exchanges between Trump and Pelosi.

