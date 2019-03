President Donald Trump announced in an unexpected tweet that he would be reversing North Korea-linked sanctions that his administration announced just a day earlier.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department imposed new sanctions against two Chinese shipping companies that allegedly helped North Korea evade sanctions targeting its nuclear weapons program.

However, Trump took to Twitter on Friday to say he has “ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions.” He did not provide more details on which sanctions he was referring to, though it is widely reported to be linked to the Treasury’s announcement on Thursday.

It was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2019

Trump’s tweet, which confused many, described the Treasury’s sanctions, which he incorrectly said were announced Friday, as “large scale Sanctions” that were “added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the reversal of the new sanctions to the White House press pool, noting that Trump liked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“President Trump likes Chairman Kim, and he doesn’t think these sanctions will be necessary,” she said.