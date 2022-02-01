'Low Priority': Some Republicans Unwilling To Discuss Trump Pledge To Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters

“If you do the crime, you do the time. You shouldn’t be pardoned for that,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) added on Monday.

But other Republicans declined to comment when pressed about the issue on Monday, including Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Ben Sasse (Neb.).

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, also refused to weigh in, calling the possibility of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters mere “speculation.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a possible 2024 presidential candidate who objected to the 2020 electoral results shortly after the attack on the Capitol, said it was up to Trump whether he wanted to consider pardons for supporters who were convicted of crimes as part of his campaign.