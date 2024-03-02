Trump Casts Aside Repeated Scandals To Endorse Lauren Boebert Again

Former President Donald Trump once again threw his support behind Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose three-year tenure representing Coloradans has been marred by allegations of hypocrisy.
Writing on his website Truth Social, the former president called Boebert “a Proven Conservative and Effective Leader” and a “trusted America First Fighter” who has his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”
Boebert was first elected in 2020 to represent Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, encompassing the western half of the state. She rose to right-wing fame by touting her love for guns and Trump’s MAGA movement while capitalizing on conservative anger over COVID-19 health restrictions as the owner of a restaurant that has since shuttered.
After a narrow re-election win in 2022, Boebert decided to run to represent the state’s 4th congressional district in 2024 instead — a large swath of eastern Colorado that draws more consistently Republican votes.
She also has sought to position herself in a softer light in recent months.
Last summer, set on her mission to impeach President Joe Biden, Boebert’s tense relationship with fellow Trump Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sparked an ugly scene on the House floor in which Greene called Boebert a “little bitch.”
Then in September, Boebert suffered a spectacular fall from grace when she was forcibly removed from a stage production of “Beetlejuice” at a Denver performing arts theater. The congresswoman and her date were caught on video kissing, groping and vaping during what was billed as a family-friendly show.
For an elected official who has championed “family values” and baselessly accused members of the LGBTQ+ community of sexually inappropriate behavior around children, the incident was embarrassing, and Boebert later apologized.
Her personal life inspired headlines again in January, when her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, allegedly started drunken fights twice in a span of days — once with the congresswoman and once with one of the pair’s sons.
Earlier this week, her eldest son, 18-year-old Tyler Boebert, was arrested on felony charges; he allegedly robbed a woman with a brain tumor of her last $75, police said. Boebert responded by saying she would “never give up on him.”