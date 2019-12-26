The Canadian Broadcasting Company decided to cut President Donald Trump’s cameo from “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” and his supporters immediately suspected a conspiracy.

In one of the 1992 film’s scenes, star Macauley Culkin walks through the Plaza Hotel, which was owned by Trump at the time, and asks the Donald himself for directions to the lobby.

“Down the hall and to the left,” the future president replies.

A cute scene, but not essential to the plot, which is probably why the scene did not appear in the version aired by the CBC earlier this week.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” a network spokesperson told ComicBook.com.

Lest you think there was a conspiracy afoot, the CBC clarified in a Thursday tweet that “several” cuts had been made, and all the editing took place in 2014, long before Trump was president.

CBC responds to criticism that short scene featuring Donald Trump was deleted from movie Home Alone 2, which aired recently. Spokesperson says 'several' cuts made for time. 'These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.' — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) December 26, 2019

Their statement is corroborated by a 2015 tweet from Twitter user Garrick Kozier, who noted at the time that Trump’s cameo hadn’t made the cut.

CBC cut out the 'Home Alone II' Donald Trump cameo. — Garrick Kozier (@gkozier) December 20, 2015

Still, that didn’t stop some Trump supporters from having a meltdown like, well, snowflakes.

Our international embarrassment- > Trump 'Home Alone 2' scene reportedly cut from Canadian Christmas broadcasts https://t.co/FfuLam2ZaF — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 26, 2019

CBC TV in Canada has cut Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast.



They’re so triggered by him that they had to edit him out of the film.



Absolutely pathetic. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 26, 2019

DEFUND. CBC. NOW. The CBC is paid for by Canadian tax $$$ yet they continually get away with this politically charged bias.



"CBC deletes Trump from Home Alone 2" #DefundTheCBC https://t.co/CsHG8R9cHp — Brad Trost 🇨🇦 (@BradTrostCPC) December 26, 2019

Network cuts Donald Trump's cameo from 'Home Alone 2' Broadcast@realDonaldTrump had one triggering line: “Down the hall and to the left.”



https://t.co/EDi8IG514z via @SaraCarterDC — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 26, 2019

President Trump’s cameo was cut out of Home Alone 2 on Canada state television. How pathetic!



Trump derangement syndrome is at an all time high just like our economy!



The do nothing dems should get on board with President Trump and put America first instead of themselves! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 26, 2019

So far, the president hasn’t commented on the edit, but did mention the cameo during a Christmas Eve teleconference with military service members.

“Well, I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,’ and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “They say ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ ... It’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it.”

Culkin may not remember the scene quite as fondly, based on a response he gave last year about the film during a Reddit AMA:

Catch the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment below.

This story has been updated to include a tweet from the CBC.