The Canadian Broadcasting Company decided to cut President Donald Trump’s cameo from “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” and his supporters immediately suspected a conspiracy.
In one of the 1992 film’s scenes, star Macauley Culkin walks through the Plaza Hotel, which was owned by Trump at the time, and asks the Donald himself for directions to the lobby.
“Down the hall and to the left,” the future president replies.
A cute scene, but not essential to the plot, which is probably why the scene did not appear in the version aired by the CBC earlier this week.
“As is often the case with features adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” a network spokesperson told ComicBook.com.
Lest you think there was a conspiracy afoot, the CBC clarified in a Thursday tweet that “several” cuts had been made, and all the editing took place in 2014, long before Trump was president.
Their statement is corroborated by a 2015 tweet from Twitter user Garrick Kozier, who noted at the time that Trump’s cameo hadn’t made the cut.
Still, that didn’t stop some Trump supporters from having a meltdown like, well, snowflakes.
So far, the president hasn’t commented on the edit, but did mention the cameo during a Christmas Eve teleconference with military service members.
“Well, I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,’ and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “They say ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ ... It’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it.”
Culkin may not remember the scene quite as fondly, based on a response he gave last year about the film during a Reddit AMA:
This story has been updated to include a tweet from the CBC.