Steve Mnuchin Says He's Working To Get Checks To Americans 'Immediately'

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it is examining several options for issuing money to Americans in an effort to help address economic concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are at least four different ways to get money in the hands of American workers, President Donald Trump said during a press briefing at the White House. Issuing a payroll tax is one way, he said, but it would take too long.

Such a tax credit “would get people money over the next six to eight months. We’re looking to send checks to Americans, immediately,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now,” he said. “And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

Mnuchin said he will discuss with Republicans exactly how much would be provided to Americans later in the day.

Trump added that “obviously some people shouldn’t be getting checks.”

“We don’t need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks,” Mnuchin said.

The administration’s current financial efforts include payments to small businesses, loan guarantees to certain industries, and a stimulus package for American workers.