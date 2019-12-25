Trump Blasts 'Crazy' Pelosi After Calling For 'Respect' In His Christmas Message

President Donald Trump in his Christmas message Wednesday urged Americans to strive to “foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect, traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.”
Hours later he bashed “crazy” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the “scam” impeachment. “Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi ... be allowed to impeach the President of the United States?” he angrily tweeted.
Trump’s lightning fast turnaround was not that surprising.
Despite his call for Christ-like “respect,” Trump has likely set the record for the number of insulting nicknames he has hurled at foes, including “Sleazebag” former FBI Director James Comey, “Shifty” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), “Low IQ” Rep. Maxine Waters (R-Calif.), “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, “Little Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un, “Lyin’” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), “Dumbo” Randolph Alles (former head of the Secret Service), “Fat Jerry” Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), “Head Clown” Rep. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), “Mr. Magoo” former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and “Dummy” former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke — to name just a fraction.
Twitter critics couldn’t help pointing out the contrast from his holiday message and insulting Pelosi — and pointing out some flaws in his impeachment argument.