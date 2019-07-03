POLITICS

Trump Administration Seeking 'Path Forward' To Add Citizenship Question To Census

President Donald Trump's administration instructed Justice Department lawyers to try to get the citizenship question back on the census, a DOJ attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday.
Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department lawyer told a Maryland-based federal judge on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking a “path forward” to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, a dramatic change of course.

“We at the Department of Justice have been instructed to examine whether there is a path forward ... that would allow us to include the citizenship question on the census,” Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt told U.S. District Judge George Hazel during a call with lawyers involved in litigation over the matter, according to a court transcript obtained by Reuters.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

