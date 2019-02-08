Trump Cheers The Faithful For 'Abolition Of Civil Rights’ And Twitter Shakes Its Head

Some audience members at this year’s annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington likely did a double take when President Donald Trump hailed “people of faith” for their “abolition of civil rights.”
“Since the founding of our nation, many of our greatest strides — from gaining our independence to abolition of civil rights to extending the vote for women — have been led by people of faith,” Trump declared in his speech Thursday.
That’s probably not exactly how the president intended to put it.
No matter, because some gleeful Twitter users enjoyed another opportunity to chortle at an apparent Trump gaffe. Amid the religious right’s efforts to limit such rights as abortion access and same-sex marriage, others concluded that the president may have seen the light.