Donald Trump Claims Baltimore Is 'Worse Than Honduras'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his insult campaign against Baltimore, calling Maryland’s largest city “worse than Honduras.”

“Baltimore happens to be about the worst case,” Trump told The Washington Post. “If you look at it statistically, it’s like, the number of shootings, the number of crimes, the number of everything — this morning I heard a statistic, Baltimore is worse than Honduras, OK?”

Honduras has been plagued with gang violence and has some of the highest homicide rates in Central America.

The Post noted that Trump’s remarks echo recent reports by conservative news sites comparing Baltimore, with a population of 620,000, to the Central American country, which has a population of 9.2 million.

Trump has attacked Baltimore as part of a feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), an outspoken critic of the president who represents a district that includes the city.

Hours before the interview with the Post, Trump told reporters outside of the White House that Baltimore residents were “living in hell.” He also tweeted Tuesday morning that Baltimore had the “worst” numbers “on Crime and the Economy” and baselessly accused Cummings of corruption.

Elijah Cummings never even went to the Southern Border and then he screams at the very good people who, despite Congresses failure to fix the Loopholes and Asylum, make it work (crossings are way down and the Wall is being built). Even with zero Dem help, Border getting strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Cummings has criticized the president over the inhumane conditions of migrant detention centers at the border.

Last week, Trump called the congressman a “brutal bully” and described Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess.”

Trump’s insults about Baltimore have inspired a number of famous figures to defend the city and remind the president that its residents are U.S. citizens.