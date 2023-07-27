Third Defendant Charged In Trump's Classified Documents Case

Prosecutors have charged a third person, maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, in the case concerning classified documents former President Donald Trump took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, according to court filings.

Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were charged in the case last month and both pleaded not guilty. De Oliveira was the Mar-a-Lago property manager who helped Nauta move boxes of classified documents around Trump’s resort and residence in Florida.

According to the new court documents, De Oliveira and Nauta moved approximately 30 boxes of classified materials from Trump’s residence to the storage room in June of last year. The following day, the filing states, the two loaded several boxes of documents onto an aircraft flying Trump and his family on a summer trip.

Later that month, according to the document, De Oliveira asked an unnamed Trump employee how long Mar-a-Lago’s server retained surveillance footage and then told him “the boss” wanted footage deleted. The employee allegedly responded that they did not know how to do that, nor did they think they were allowed to. De Oliveira reportedly asked the employee to keep the conversation private.