PoliticsDonald Trump

Donald Trump's Classified Documents Trial Postponed Indefinitely

The judge who decided on the postponement is a Trump nominee.
Lydia O'Connor
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case announced Tuesday that she’s postponing the trial indefinitely.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump nominee, said in her ruling that the postponement was necessary to allow more time for discovery and other pre-trial motions.

Committing to a trial start date “would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court,” Cannon wrote in her decision.

Trump’s legal team has filed several motions to delay the trial or dismiss it all together, and Cannon has come under fire from critics for still not setting a firm trial date nearly a year after Trump’s indictment on 40 felony charges.

With Tuesday’s postponement, the trial is unlikely to wrap up before the November election, in which Trump is the presumptive GOP nominee for president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot