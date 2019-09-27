Trump Slams CNN's 'Liddle' Punctuation In Error-Riddled Tweet

President Donald Trump was absolutely furious Friday after CNN printed his insult for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as “liddle” instead of “liddle’” with an apostrophe as he wrote it. Trump, however, called the missing punctuation a “hyphen.” In any case, it’s mystifying what an apostrophe (or hyphen) would be doing in the made-up word “liddle.”
A CNN spokesperson, stumped by Trump’s apostrophe in “liddle,” quipped: “Is liddle’ possessive as in ‘self-owned?’”
Anyway, it’s supposed to mean “little.” He may have been searching for the word “li’l” as in “Li’l Abner.”
Trump claimed that the dropped “hyphen” in liddle on a CNN chyron during a news story demonstrated “how dishonest the LameStream Media is.” He also spelled “describing” as “discribing.” And he missed hyphens in “never ending” and “low ratings” CNN.
The Merriam-Webster Twitter site slyly mocked Trump with an entry about the difference between a hyphen and an apostrophe.
Twitter wits had a range of barbs for Trump about his punctuation tirade.