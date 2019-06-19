Trump Deals Final Blow To Clean Power Plan, Obama’s Signature Climate Policy

The Trump administration dealt former President Barack Obama’s signature climate policy a death blow on Wednesday, finalizing its proposal to replace sweeping curbs on power station emissions with a lax mandate to upgrade equipment at old plants.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed Affordable Clean Energy rule grants states leeway to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and requires coal-fired power plants to install only modest on-site retrofits to pare down planet-warming pollution.

At a press conference, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, until two years ago a coal lobbyist, made clear the new rule aimed to bolster the struggling coal industry. At one point, he even quoted the chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp. arguing that renewable energy is insufficient to deliver reliable electricity.

“We can’t deny the fact that fossil fuels will continue to be part of the energy mix at home and abroad,” Wheeler said. “The contrast between our approach and the Green New Deal and other plans like it couldn’t be clearer.”

The so-called ACE rule, a draft of which the EPA announced last August, was dubbed the “Dirty Power Plan” by environmentalists who see its narrowed scope and lack of ambition as suicidal backward steps in the midst of a rapidly worsening climate crisis.

“With this rule, EPA does virtually nothing to address its obligation to regulate carbon dioxide and confirms its support of the coal industry at the expense of our health and our children’s future,” Gina McCarthy, the former EPA administrator during Obama’s second term, said in a statement.

The proposal, which is likely to face a slew of legal challenges, essentially completes President Donald Trump’s quashing of a rule Republicans blamed for strangling the coal industry, and ramps up his administration’s assault on federal regulations aimed at curbing emissions.

The move comes as the White House is making a haphazard attempt to unravel Obama-era fuel economy standards. It’s part of a broader deregulatory sweep in which the administration is trying to eliminate or delay at least 83 environmental regulations, particularly rules to reduce greenhouse gases.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Smoke rises from a coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Montana.

The Trump administration’s push is occurring in tandem with mounting scientific projections that show catastrophic warming in the coming decades and natural disasters that illustrate what a hotter world looks like. Federal researchers in Hawaii recorded carbon dioxide concentrations of 415 parts per million last month, the highest level seen since humans evolved.

“It certainly seems like confirmation that this administration is determined to do nothing about climate change regulatorily,” Janet McCabe, the EPA’s assistant administrator for air and radiation under Obama, told HuffPost.

The Clean Power Plan aimed to bring carbon pollution from the power sector 32% below 2005 levels by 2030, equal to taking 75 million cars off the road.The U.S. power sector is on track to cut carbon dioxide more than the 32% the Clean Power Plan projected by 2030. But the ACE rule abandons the carbon standard the Clean Power Plan aimed to set, and relies on a narrow legal reading of the EPA’s jurisdiction over the power sector. If the Supreme Court upholds the ACE rule, it could permanently hamstring future presidents’ ability to regulate climate-changing emissions, The New York Times reported.

First proposed in 2015, the Clean Power Plan sought to hasten the country’s shift away from coal-fired electricity by setting the first national limits on carbon from power plants and creating a fund to match state grants for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. The policy took years to craft and considered millions of public comments, including from coal-fired utilities.

But the plan never took effect. In February 2016, the Supreme Court issued a stay, temporarily blocking the regulation. After Trump took office, he nominated Scott Pruitt, the Republican attorney general of Oklahoma who led the lawsuit to halt the Clean Power Plan, as his EPA administrator.

In October 2017, eight months after the Senate confirmed Pruitt, he formally proposed repealing the Clean Power Plan, arguing that it violated coal-producing states’ rights and cost too much.

But with the EPA’s Endangerment Finding, the agency legally recognized that carbon dioxide harms human health by warming the planet, thereby requiring federal regulations of some kind under the Clean Air Act. To eliminate the Clean Power Plan, the Trump administration needed to replace it. So, last August, Wheeler, the deputy administrator who took charge after Pruitt resigned amid mounting scandals, released a draft of the ACE rule and proceeded to host a series of public hearings across the country.

