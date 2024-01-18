Trump's Latest Odd Brain Boast Has One Whale Of A Plot Twist

Donald Trump is putting a new spin on his boast about a cognitive test he took four years ago, this time working a whale and some tricky math into the story.
“I aced it,” he bragged of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), aka the infamous “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” test that Trump said he was given in 2020 when he was president.
During a rambling aside with multiple digressions on Wednesday, Trump claimed the test is much harder than the media has made it out to be.
“They always show you the first one, like a giraffe, a tiger, a this or that. A whale. Which one is the whale?” he said, correctly.
“Then it gets harder and harder and harder,” Trump insisted. “And then it’s multiply 3,293 times 4, divide by 3.”
That doesn’t happen, as can be seen on a sample test here.
Despite Trump’s claim, the test is not supposed to be hard. And it’s not, as he has also repeatedly claimed, a measure of intelligence. It’s designed to look for particular signs of cognitive impairment that can lead to dementia and, as a result, is supposed to be easy for anyone of normal cognitive health.
Trump also claimed he “feels” like he’s 35 years old.
“I actually feel better now than I did 30 years ago,” said Trump, who is 77. “Tell me, is that crazy? And I think, cognitively, I’m better than I was 20 years ago. I don’t know why.”
His critics on X fired back: