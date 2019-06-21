Trump-Bashing Celebrities Want You To Read The Mueller Report

The video, posted Thursday, veers from obstruction of justice issues raised in the Mueller report and focuses instead on “collusion,” and five compelling examples presented by the special counsel.

Trump “colluded with Russia and compromised our democracy,” Fishburne declares.

The Russian government interfered in our presidential election in “sweeping and systematic fashion,” the video states, quoting directly from the Mueller report. “They hacked emails, spread lies on social media ... all as part of a massive covert operation to help Donald Trump become president.” The Trump campaign had “over 200 contracts with Russian operatives.” The campaign never reported any of them.

“All this is in the report,” says Sheen. “Please, just read it for yourself.”

Trump last week said he wouldn’t hesitate to accept information on a campaign rival from a foreign country for the next election.

The video concludes, with everyone chiming in: “Donald Trump, if you are listening, on behalf of the American people, we will hold you accountable because no one ... is above the law.”

Check it out above.