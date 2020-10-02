But by Friday afternoon, the Trump campaign announced that “all previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed.”

Trump is 74 and considered obese, per an assessment in June by the White House physician, and therefore faces an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

Other people who have been around Trump in recent days have tested positive for the virus: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins both were at the ceremony last Saturday in the White House Rose Garden announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. White House adviser Hope Hicks also tested positive.