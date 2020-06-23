Trump Says He's Issuing An Edict To 'Make Cities Guard Their Monuments'

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence in a tweet on Tuesday that he had “authorized” the federal government to arrest people who vandalize monuments “with up to 10 years in prison,” in an apparent elaboration of his admonishment that cities “guard their monuments.”

In an interview on Monday, Trump said he is going to sign an executive order demanding that cities “guard their monuments” and statues as anti-racism protesters continue to topple those honoring figures from the Confederacy.

Laws already allow local police to protect property from illegal destruction, so it’s not clear what Trump’s order would change. He also lacks the power to order local or state governments what to do unless he invokes the Insurrection Act in extreme circumstances.

The “Veterans’ Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act of 2003” also covers some offenses. It authorizes fines or imprisonment for the destruction of veterans’ memorials on public property.

In Tuesday’s tweets, Trump said his order “may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused.” HuffPost has reached out to the White House for comment.

“We’re going to do something very soon,” Trump said Monday, referring to the toppled, removed and vandalized monuments. “We’re going to do an executive order, and we’re going to make the cities guard their monuments.”

He revealed his plan in an interview with Raymond Arroyo, host of the “World Over,” a program on the EWTN Global Catholic Network.

For the “most part” the statues “are not federal,” Trump noted, underscoring a jurisdictional issue.

“You saw Ulysses S. Grant, where they want to take him down. He’s the one that stopped the ones that everybody dislikes so much,” Trump said, referring to the Confederates, whose supporters he usually defends. He pronounced Ulysses as “Ulyssee-us.”

“It’s a disgrace,” he added. “Also, remember, some of this is great artwork. This is magnificent artwork, as good as there is anywhere in the world — as good as you see in France. As good as you see anywhere. It’s a disgrace.”

Monday night, protesters near the White House attempted to topple a bronze statue of former President Andrew Jackson, but were repulsed by police in riot gear, according to The Washington Post. Jackson, a former U.S. Army general and slave owner known for harsh treatment of Native Americans, has been compared with Trump for his populist style.

Preserving monuments is an issue Trump “clearly has on his mind,” Arroyo told Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

Arroyo also asked Trump about “unprecedented violence across the country,” apparently referring to anti-racism protests, which have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

Trump said all the protest areas are “run by Democrats.” He added: “Take a look at the way we’re running things. We’re running ’em good.”

Check out Trump’s latest revelation about unpopular statues in the video above, beginning at 0:49.

Liza Hearon contributed to this article.