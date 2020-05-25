Trump Bashes Marine Vet Congressman As An 'American Fraud' On Memorial Day

Donald Trump picked Memorial Day to attack Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), a Marine Corps veteran, as an “American fraud” and “puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi” as the president endorsed the lawmaker’s rival on Monday.
Trump goofed up the attack, referring to Conor Lamb as “Connor Lamm” as he pitched Republican candidate Sean Parnell in the election for Lamb’s Pennsylvania seat.
Trump appeared to be unaware that Lamb, far from being Pelosi’s “puppet,” was one of only 15 Democrats in the House who did not vote for her to become speaker in 2017.
Lamb won his seat in March 2018 in a contest with Republican Rick Saccone, who was endorsed by Trump. It was a stunning Democratic upset in a longtime Republican district that faced the special election after Republican Rep. Tim Murphy resigned over an extramarital affair.
What really got to critics on Twitter was Trump’s attack on a veteran on Memorial Day from a president who dodged the Vietnam War draft with a suspect medical complaint of “bone spurs.” It’s not known why Trump would call Lamb a “fraud.”
Lamb, who was a captain in the Marine Corps, suggested the best revenge will be at the ballot box.
Parnell also got socked on Twtter for gushing about the “shoutout” that bashed a fellow veteran from Trump, the same president who berated the late Sen. John McCain for getting captured in Vietnam, and demeaned a Muslim gold star family that lost a son in Iraq.