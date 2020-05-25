Trump Bashes Marine Vet Congressman As An 'American Fraud' On Memorial Day

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Conor Lamb celebrates his election win in Pennsylvania in 2018 after snagging a longtime GOP congressional seat from Republican candidate Rick Saccone, who had been endorsed by Donald Trump.

Donald Trump picked Memorial Day to attack Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), a Marine Corps veteran, as an “American fraud” and “puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi” as the president endorsed the lawmaker’s rival on Monday.

Trump goofed up the attack, referring to Conor Lamb as “Connor Lamm” as he pitched Republican candidate Sean Parnell in the election for Lamb’s Pennsylvania seat.

Trump appeared to be unaware that Lamb, far from being Pelosi’s “puppet,” was one of only 15 Democrats in the House who did not vote for her to become speaker in 2017.

Lamb won his seat in March 2018 in a contest with Republican Rick Saccone, who was endorsed by Trump. It was a stunning Democratic upset in a longtime Republican district that faced the special election after Republican Rep. Tim Murphy resigned over an extramarital affair.

Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement! https://t.co/v1OnY0MI8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

What really got to critics on Twitter was Trump’s attack on a veteran on Memorial Day from a president who dodged the Vietnam War draft with a suspect medical complaint of “bone spurs.” It’s not known why Trump would call Lamb a “fraud.”

Lamb, who was a captain in the Marine Corps, suggested the best revenge will be at the ballot box.

Conor Lamb was a Marine and today is Memorial Day, so perhaps now is not the best time to insult our veterans Cadet Bone Spurs. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) May 25, 2020

Conor Lamb is who you are referring to and he served in the US Military. Of course Trump would use Memorial Day to smear a US Veteran. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 25, 2020

to disrespect an armed forces veteran on Memorial Day. this is truly, truly shameful. — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) May 25, 2020

What disgraceful way to talk about a U.S. vet!

Conor Lamb was a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. He completed active duty service in 2013.



He supports bold campaign finance reform, & doesn't take contributions from corporate PACs.



Learn more.https://t.co/KQYNrRDxS8 — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) May 25, 2020

SHAMEFUL CONDUCT



Even on this day, Memorial Day, the president of the USA cannot refrain from engaging in abusive & atrocious behavior via Twitter.



What has happened in this nation that a person in public office - the highest office - is allowed to behave so abominably? — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) May 25, 2020

Parnell also got socked on Twtter for gushing about the “shoutout” that bashed a fellow veteran from Trump, the same president who berated the late Sen. John McCain for getting captured in Vietnam, and demeaned a Muslim gold star family that lost a son in Iraq.

He slurred a US Veteran Marine Captain in a tweet he praised you in. Classy. You should be ashamed to enjoy it. — Lu Who (@LuWho2You) May 25, 2020

Is it damn cool? to insult your fellow serviceman, gold star family, war hero who spent 5 years as a POW .... — JeanneD 🐘 (@JeanneSofia) May 25, 2020

He also gives “shoutouts” to Communist Totalitarian regimes.

So there’s that. https://t.co/MPrPgYLtt9 — 𝚔𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevINthe406) May 25, 2020