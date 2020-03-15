Trump Says He Is Considering Pardoning Ex-Adviser Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is “strongly considering” pardoning his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, suggesting that Flynn was unfairly targeted and prosecuted.

“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn,” Trump tweeted. “How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

Trump, whose complaint was fired off within minutes of several other unrelated complaints and concerns, didn’t expand on what he meant by Flynn’s missing records.

Mark Makela via Getty Images Michael T. Flynn introduces then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in 2016. Flynn went on to become a senior adviser to Trump in the White House.

Last month, Attorney General William Barr ordered outside prosecutors to review Flynn’s criminal case, raising speculation that Barr may be seeking a more lenient sentence for him. Senior Department of Justice officials in February walked back federal prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation for longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone after Trump publicly called their proposed sentence a “miscarriage of justice.”

Flynn had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian officials prior to Trump taking office. He filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea in January, however, after federal prosecutors recommended he serve up to six months in prison. Flynn’s lead counsel, Sidney Powell, accused the government of going back on a promise, made as part of his plea deal, to give him probation instead of prison.