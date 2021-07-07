Bizarre Right-Wing Trump Conspiracy Whiteboard Stuns Twitters Users

A whiteboard image featuring biblical quotes and names connected to former President Donald Trump is making waves in right-wing circles. Yet to many on social media, it looks like a parody of a conspiracy theory.

PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing extremism, shared an image of the board after it was posted Tuesday on disgraced retired Gen. Michael Flynn’s account on Telegram, a messaging app popular with far-right groups, including white supremacists:

Michael Flynn posted this picture today. I was finally able to locate a full view of the board behind him. (Telegram) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/y7vTg9TFXa — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 6, 2021

Here’s a closer look:

This is a full view of the board behind Michael Flynn and Mike Lindell. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/SYw5wqSE8e — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 6, 2021

The original images appear to be from April.

The whiteboard itself seems to belong to right-wing podcaster Clay Clark and shows the ways he and his associates can deliver conspiracy theories about the coronavirus to Trump by highlighting people Clark has spoken to who also have connections to the former president. The podcaster spoke about the board with an associate, off-camera, in this video shared on reddit last April.

But to most, the whiteboard was a sign of something seriously amiss:

And the answer is: What does a cult look like? https://t.co/vF1ZaAATf5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 7, 2021

Not a parody https://t.co/0Q1DRGeewO — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 7, 2021

might be the single best image of the state of the party in 2021 https://t.co/HDJcxyoi5d — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 7, 2021

Do I have your attention now? pic.twitter.com/LVis6obXJc — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 7, 2021

Look, it’s the entire disinformation laundering network plus some other tweaker shit https://t.co/oDbjErikXg — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) July 7, 2021

This is some serious wackadoodle shit...🙄 https://t.co/ZonWxichiO — ~🦋~Sheevy~🦋~ (@luvismajik) July 7, 2021

very normal, level-headed political engagement https://t.co/reSOtQ5wKc — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) July 6, 2021

I once tried to do a diagram of which late 60s bands used to be members of which other bands, and it looked kind of like this. https://t.co/XYi79qnHvi — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 7, 2021

Just when I thought I was out of WTFs... https://t.co/nuFdxNHaqM — Misanthropic Times (@MisanthropicBy6) July 7, 2021