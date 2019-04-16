Trump Continues To Attack Rep. Ilhan Omar Amid Death Threats Against Her

“Since the President’s tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life ― many directly referencing or replying to the President’s video,” Omar said in a statement Sunday. “I thank the Capitol Police, the FBI, the House Sergeant at Arms, and the Speaker of the House for their attention to these threats.”

When asked if Trump had any “second thoughts” about his tweet, Trump said “No, not at all.”

As the president pretends to have the moral high-ground on all things 9/11, it’s worthwhile to note that Trump falsely bragged about having the tallest building in Manhattan just hours after the twin towers fell.