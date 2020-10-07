Trump Says Getting The Coronavirus Was A ‘Blessing From God’

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it,” the president said of COVID-19 in a video message outside the White House on Wednesday.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and spent three days hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center before returning to the White House on Monday.

The U.S. leads the world with over 7.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 211,000 dead so far.

The president also said he was feeling “great — I feel, like, perfect” and touted his recovery: “For me, I walked in, I didn’t feel good, a short 24 hours later, I was feeling great.”

Trump received top-notch medical care for free, including experimental treatments — something out of reach for most Americans.