Twitter Users Explode After Trump Again Claims Coronavirus Will 'Just Disappear'

President Donald Trump sparked outrage on Wednesday for repeating his claim that the coronavirus will “just disappear,” even as new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continued to surge to record daily highs and health experts issued dire warnings about the alarming new figures.

As a number of states reversed course on their reopening plans amid spiking case counts, Trump told Fox Business in an interview that he still believed the virus would simply go away on its own.

“I think we’re gonna be very good with the coronavirus,” he said. “I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

Trump ludicrously claimed to Fox Business just now that "I think we're gonna be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope." (The virus will not disappear on its own.) pic.twitter.com/ZkLtjKUEDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2020

According to the COVID Tracking Project, the U.S. broke a new record on Wednesday with more than 50,000 new cases reported. A day earlier, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that the U.S. could see as many as 100,000 daily infections if states where cases are soaring don’t act more aggressively to mitigate the spread.

Eight states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas — announced single-day highs on Tuesday.

Trump, who has been claiming since February that the virus will miraculously disappear, has faced intense criticism and plummeting approval ratings over his downplaying of the virus that has now killed more than 128,000 people in the U.S.

Critics were appalled when he repeated the claim Wednesday.

The President remains totally deluded about coronavirus.👇 https://t.co/XoB7XnUYmy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2020

Trump said the virus would ‘disappear’ when the US had, by his count, 15 cases in February. Total confirmed US cases to date are 2.7 MILLION and rising fast. And he says the same thing today. It’s the definition of insanity. https://t.co/vU8Q4yyIzb — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 1, 2020

It is important to understand that he said this today. https://t.co/edxNO3wr9u — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 1, 2020

Mr. President, drinking bleach and injecting Lysol won't make it disappear. https://t.co/ZMchGWGX9W — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 1, 2020

This conversation took place ... checks notes ... today. https://t.co/OiJUUxxAfB — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 1, 2020

It’s going to just disappear does not seem like a viable pandemic strategy https://t.co/USVIcLNBbQ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 1, 2020

This alone should be impeachable: as cases soar, and hospitalizations and deaths start to rise, Trump says “I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear.” https://t.co/yTc6D82xCC — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 1, 2020

