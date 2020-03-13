Trump Declares Coronavirus National Emergency After Lackluster Federal Response

President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency, a step that would accelerate the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, after weeks of an inadequate response that helped let the coronavirus spread rapidly throughout much of the country.

The declaration will allocate up to $50 billion in disaster relief funding to states, effective immediately, Trump said.

Joined by representatives from companies like Walgreens, CVS and Quest Diagnostics, Trump also unveiled a private-sector partnership to “vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus.”

He said half a million tests would be available by “early next week.”

“We want to make sure that those who need a test can get a test very safely, quickly and conveniently, but we don’t want people to take a test if we feel that they shouldn’t be doing it,” he said.

The president and his administration have faced intense criticism for delays in testing for the new coronavirus. Many states and municipalities have reported a backlog in testing or an inability to test people who suspect they have contracted the virus.

Coronavirus tests are alarmingly hard to come by, which the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health called “a failing” on Thursday.

In announcing the increase in tests, Trump still appeared to downplay the public health crisis.

He said that five million tests would be available “within a month,” before adding: “I doubt we’ll need that.”

Much of the testing capability is being provided by the private sector, such as the companies in attendance Friday, as well as large hospital systems and universities.

“There will be many more cases, but we’ll take care of that, and ultimately as the president said, this will end,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday. “But what’s going on here today is going to help it to end sooner than it would have.”

The White House has also reportedly pushed to classify top-level coronavirus meetings, a move that has hampered the government’s response to the outbreak.

Trump himself has created confusion and disseminated false information. During a primetime address on Wednesday, he issued a ban on European travel, but subsequently had to announce several clarifications. He has also frequently contradicted guidance from Fauci and the CDC and downplayed the pandemic’s effects.

The travel ban was an illustration of the ways Trump has treated the coronavirus as a foreign invader rather than a domestic health crisis. He and his allies have used racist and nativist rhetoric to describe the pandemic, and much of his response has focused on closing borders and restricting travel rather than addressing problems within the U.S. health care system.

Trump opened his press conference Friday by praising his response to the pandemic, claiming it was better “when compared to other places around the world,” touting “our closing of the borders” and claiming experts told him his ban on travel from China “saved a lot of lives.”

He also invited Vice President Mike Pence to speak, who praised Trump’s “decisive action.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.