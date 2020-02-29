Trump Adds New Travel Bans But Continues To Downplay Coronavirus Risk

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump during a press briefing on coronavirus at the White House on Saturday.

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced new coronavirus-related travel restrictions on Iran, South Korea and Italy, but continued to downplay the threat posed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and laud his own handling of the outbreak.

“We moved very early, and it turned out to be a life saver,” he said during a hastily called news conference from the White House.

He added that Americans most likely will not contract the virus and those who do will probably not become very ill. “So healthy people, if you’re healthy, you’ll probably be healthy and be fine.”

That rosy assessment, though, was contracted by Anthony Fauci, the renowned expert who heads up the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said that between 75 and 80% of people who contract the virus will suffer cold or flu-like symptoms and then recover. But the remainder, Fauci said, would likely face more severe symptoms, require hospitalization and “need advanced medical care.”

Trump also said that when he used the word “hoax” regarding coronavirus Friday evening at a political rally in South Carolina, he was referring to Democrats who are using the outbreak to attack him.