President Donald Trump is “patient zero” of a looming “pandumbic” in a scathing, spoof news segment released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ” on Friday.

The 68-second clip ― a parody version of similar explainers about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak ― criticizes Trump’s haphazard handling of the crisis by warning of the spread of the “misinformation virus” that is “transmitted directly” from Trump’s mouth to “anyone within earshot.”