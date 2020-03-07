President Donald Trump is “patient zero” of a looming “pandumbic” in a scathing, spoof news segment released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday.
The 68-second clip ― a parody version of similar explainers about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak ― criticizes Trump’s haphazard handling of the crisis by warning of the spread of the “misinformation virus” that is “transmitted directly” from Trump’s mouth to “anyone within earshot.”
Symptoms include “uncontrollable bullshitting,” while those most susceptible are “people over 50 with pre-existing cable subscriptions.”
Check out the clip here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter