ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Daily Show’ Rips Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response With Scathing ‘Pandumbic’ Warning

Symptoms include “uncontrollable bulls**tting."

President Donald Trump is “patient zero” of a looming “pandumbic” in a scathing, spoof news segment released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday.

The 68-second clip ― a parody version of similar explainers about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak ― criticizes Trump’s haphazard handling of the crisis by warning of the spread of the “misinformation virus” that is “transmitted directly” from Trump’s mouth to “anyone within earshot.”

Symptoms include “uncontrollable bullshitting,” while those most susceptible are “people over 50 with pre-existing cable subscriptions.”

Check out the clip here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Trevor Noah The Daily Show Coronavirus
CONVERSATIONS