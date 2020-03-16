Trump On His Response To Coronavirus: 'I'd Rate It A 10'

President Donald Trump said Monday that on a scale of 1 to 10, he would rate his performance in response to the coronavirus crisis at the top.

During the White House’s daily coronavirus news briefing, Yahoo News reporter Hunter Walker brought up the president’s previous comments about not being responsible for the country’s lack of testing.

“Very simple question: Does the buck stop with you?” Walker asked. “And on a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your response to this crisis?”

“I’d rate it a 10,” Trump answered. “I think we’ve done a great job.”

The president also said the buck “normally” stops with him, “but this has never been done in this country.”

President Trump on how he would rate his response to the #coronavirus outbreak in the US on a scale out of 10: “I’d rate it a 10.”#CheddarLive pic.twitter.com/Sfuu07mMps — Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) March 16, 2020

The remarks came the day the Dow Jones hit -3,000 points, its worst drop in three decades, amid growing fears that the pandemic will lead to a global economic recession.

In the same press briefing, Trump urged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to stay away from public areas in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The new recommendations apply to everyone, “including the young and healthy,” for the next 15 days, he said.

“We’ve made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection now,” the president said. “We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it, and that’s what we are.”

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.