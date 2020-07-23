Trump: U.S. In 'Very Good Shape' On Coronavirus Unless 'You Look South And West'

As the coronavirus continued to ravage large swaths of the country Thursday, President Donald Trump left Twitter critics aghast when he declared the country is in “very good shape” in terms of COVID-19 “other than if you look south and west.”

Trump made the comment during his White House press briefing on the same day that coronavirus cases surpassed 4 million in the U.S. He also announced the cancellation of Republican National Convention events in Jacksonville, Florida, due to coronavirus concerns.

Gesturing to a map of the nation peppered with large red patches indicating hotspots where coronavirus cases have surged, Trump said: “You see, from that, it’s in great shape, lots of it. The Northeast has become very clean.”

“The country is in very good shape other than if you look south or west. Some problems. That’ll all work out.”

Trump: The northeast has become very clean. The country is in very good shape, other than if you look South and West pic.twitter.com/6hfaeRSCp6 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 23, 2020

According to a New York Times database, cases were decreasing in just two states and trending upward in 39 on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project’s latest report of nationwide data ― which it noted may be deflated due to erratic reporting from hospitals in some states ― indicated that hospitalizations are nearing an all-time high.

Twitter critics had some notes on Trump’s observation:

Other than if you look at all the states whose governors followed Trump's guidance about reopening, the country is in good shape. https://t.co/2qkPJiS5Hm — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) July 23, 2020

Yeah, sure, just don't look at 2 of the 4 available directions. https://t.co/3QKBbZ3VBj — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) July 23, 2020

Yes and the people who are dying from coronavirus are in very good shape except for dying from coronavirus.



He is the dumbest living organism. https://t.co/Hm32iLsLYZ — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 23, 2020

The country is in very good shape if you ignore the places that aren’t in very good shape



More genius logic from the guy that can recognize an elephant https://t.co/Hm8Uqp8VcM — Karl “New Tone” Devlet (@hesanihilist) July 23, 2020

“The country is in very good shape, other than if you look south and west.” — the most shocking and accidentally hilarious quote in presidential history — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 23, 2020

Okay, so the states that didn’t vote for him are starting to get out of the woods. (With the notable exception of California.)



It’s the states that did vote for him that are now really feeling the pain. And he thinks this is a positive development! https://t.co/GGy7WYhn3e — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 23, 2020

"The states that ignored me are in pretty good shape. All the ones that placated me are pretty well f***ed." https://t.co/XJp35n0Dhq — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) July 23, 2020

I'm actually Brad Pitt, other than if you look at my body and my face. https://t.co/4iVsqztPMU — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) July 23, 2020

I’m in great shape too, other than my muscles, heart and limbs https://t.co/yPOediqaPu — John Riley (@jriley8832) July 23, 2020

Trump today: "The country is in very good shape."



Reality: https://t.co/LdYq8KT72j — Swing Left (@swingleft) July 23, 2020

